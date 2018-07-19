Delays for commuters as tree blocks branch line

Invasive river weed nearly all gone but look out for return
Thursday, 19 July 2018
A TREE fell and blocked the branch line between Henley and Twyford this morning (Thursday), causing disruption to journeys.
The incident was reported at about 7.45am, with National Rail saying some early services on the line could be cancelled or revised.
Replacement buses were brought in to transport passengers before workers with chainsaws cleared the tree at about 9am.
