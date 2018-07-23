Register to vote

RESIDENTS of Wargrave, Charvil and Crazies Hill are being reminded to sign up to the electoral register.

Wokingham Borough Council will be sending out form to all properties next month to check that the details it holds are correct.

Residents can respond by filling out the form or by registering online, via text message or by phone.

Electoral registration officer Andrew Moulton said: “To make sure you can have your say at future elections, simply check the form when it arrives and respond as soon as possible.”