Monday, 23 July 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Register to vote

RESIDENTS of Wargrave, Charvil and Crazies Hill are being reminded to sign up to the electoral register.

Wokingham Borough Council will be sending out form to all properties next month to check that the details it holds are correct.

Residents can respond by filling out the form or by registering online, via text message or by phone.

Electoral registration officer Andrew Moulton said: “To make sure you can have your say at future elections, simply check the form when it arrives and respond as soon as possible.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33