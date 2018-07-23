Monday, 23 July 2018

School swap

SCHOOLCHILDREN from China visited the Piggott School in Wargrave.

The students and teachers from Luzhou High School in Sichuan Province, which is twinned with Piggott, spent about two weeks in the village.

They took part in school days and stayed with families in the area ahead of the end of school term today (Friday).

