School swap

Antisocial behaviour is being tackled, say police
ANTISOCIAL behaviour by youngsters in Sonning ... [more]
Monday, 23 July 2018
SCHOOLCHILDREN from China visited the Piggott School in Wargrave.
The students and teachers from Luzhou High School in Sichuan Province, which is twinned with Piggott, spent about two weeks in the village.
They took part in school days and stayed with families in the area ahead of the end of school term today (Friday).
23 July 2018
