Water works

Antisocial behaviour is being tackled, say police
ANTISOCIAL behaviour by youngsters in Sonning ... [more]
Monday, 23 July 2018
ROADS in Wargrave will be partially closed later this month as Thames Water carries out work on pipes.
Three-way traffic lights will be installed in Wargrave Hill from Monday, July 30 for about one week while 10 new water connections are completed for homes on the road.
There will also be traffic control signals in Crazies Hill between Blakes Road and Highfield Lane from tomorrow (Saturday) to next Wednesday.
23 July 2018
More News:
Antisocial behaviour is being tackled, say police
ANTISOCIAL behaviour by youngsters in Sonning ... [more]
Tribute events to singer George raise £10,000 for two charities
FANS of George Michael raised more than £10,000 ... [more]
POLL: Have your say