Water works

ROADS in Wargrave will be partially closed later this month as Thames Water carries out work on pipes.

Three-way traffic lights will be installed in Wargrave Hill from Monday, July 30 for about one week while 10 new water connections are completed for homes on the road.

There will also be traffic control signals in Crazies Hill between Blakes Road and Highfield Lane from tomorrow (Saturday) to next Wednesday.

