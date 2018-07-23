Monday, 23 July 2018

Petition to be debated

A PETITION to fight new homes being built on protected land near Wargrave and Charvil will be discussed by Wokingham Borough Council on September 20.

The Campaign to Protect Rural Wokingham was launched this year amid fears of development of green belt land and the rural spaces between settlements in the borough.

More than 200 sites are being considered for inclusion in the borough council’s local plan. These include seven in Wargrave parish and five in Charvil.

The campaign organised the petition opposing some sites, which gathered more than 1,500 signatures.

It was submitted to the council in March and will be debated at the council’s offices in Shute End, Wokingham, despite campaigners asking for a more local venue.

