Monday, 23 July 2018

Records tumble at regatta

HOT weather and low river levels is a recipe for record-breaking rowing.

And so it proved as a staggering 65 per cent of course records at this year’s Henley Royal Regatta were either equalled or broken.

Each of the 23 races has three milestones: the barrier, Fawley and the finish, for which the best times are recorded in perpetuity in the regatta programmes.

Correspondent Geoff Cram tells me that with 69 records available over the five-day event, there were 45 new best times, either joint or outright, recorded by the crews.

Geoff tells me: “Before this year’s regatta it could be conjectured that it would be a good year for records, given the low level of the river in this hot dry spell.

“One record that fascinated me was the time of six minutes and 27 seconds done by the Windsor Boys in the junior quadruple sculls, which is better than the record set for the Grand in 1957 (six minutes and 30 seconds) which I recall witnessing.”

My thanks to Geoff for the statistics. 

