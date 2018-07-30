‘Positive’ housing exhibition

MORE than 40 people attended a public consultation on revised plans for a new housing development in Henley.

Thames Properties wants to build 72 homes in a field off Fair Mile. The land is earmarked for 60 homes in the joint Henley and Harpsden neighbourhood plan.

The developer originally applied to build 82 homes but reduced the number following a public consultation in March.

At the time, residents said they were worried about the congestion that such a large number of new homes could cause.

Other changes to the plans include moving the properties nearer the centre of the site and a larger “green buffer” on the perimeter.

Thames Properties intends to submit a planning application this autumn but the plans were displayed at a consultation event at Henley town hall on Tuesday last week.

Six information boards were displayed with the new proposals and members of Thames Properties’ development team were available to answer questions. Eight consultation responses were also received by the developer.

Simon Fruchter, of Thames Properties, said: “The majority of people that we spoke to viewed the updated proposals positively, recognising that we’ve listened to local views and made a real effort to address any concerns.”

The consultation is open until August 10. To comment on the scheme, email fairmile@devcomms.co.uk or call 0800 080 3165.