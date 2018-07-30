Poppy total

Judges praise ‘beautiful’ work by village volunteers
ORGANISERS of Goring’s annual entry into the ... [more]
Monday, 30 July 2018
A PARTY at a Checkendon pub to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War raised £150 for the Henley Poppy Appeal.
The event at the Black Horse off Uxmore Road on July 14 featured music from the era and a performance of the Last Post while staff and customers dressed up as soldiers, nurses and fighter pilots.
30 July 2018
More News:
Judges praise ‘beautiful’ work by village volunteers
ORGANISERS of Goring’s annual entry into the ... [more]
Council wins fight to stop 95 homes from being built
SONNING Common Parish Council has won a planning ... [more]
Villages have bus service reduced to once an hour
BUS services linking Sonning Common and Peppard ... [more]
Residents say ‘mansion’ would spoil riverside view
RESIDENTS and parish councillors in Wargrave have ... [more]
POLL: Have your say