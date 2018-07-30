Monday, 30 July 2018

Moving on

THE chairwoman of the Henley branch of the Workers’ Educational Association is standing down after 10 years.

Lowri Cook will leave the organisation at the end of next year’s summer term.

She said: “I will leave the branch in a healthy state with its reputation firmly in place as a stimulating and enjoyable environment for adult learning.”

Anyone interested in taking over from Ms Cook can email her on lowri.cookclan
@gmail.com

