African river row reaches half-way

MEMBERS of Leander Club in Henley are approaching the half-way mark of a 900km row in Zambia.

The rowers are taking part in the RowZambezi challenge along the Kafue River, through the Kafue National Park and along the remote waters of the Kafue Flats.

They set off at the end of last week and are due to reach the Kokomaya Camp today (Friday), where they will be able to see the total eclipse of the Moon.

There are three boats, red, orange and green, and they are rowing up to 80km a day through challenging water conditions that include crocodiles and hippos.

Leander members Beanie Garnett, 27, Francis Highton, 26, and Lou Reeve, 33, all from Henley, and Zoe De Toledo, 29, are part of the orange crew.

Other athletes taking part in the 14-day expedition are from Zambia, Zimbabwe, South Africa and other African nations and will be supported by medics, guides and drivers. By night they are camping by the riverbank.

It will end at the Kafue River & Rowing Centre next Saturday, where World Rowing and the WWF have launched a project to tackle the global freshwater issues.

The crews are raising money to help the WWF and World Rowing build a water research and rowing centre on the Kafue River.

During the row, they will carry out water quality testing and flag up areas of interest including areas with a high animal population or fishing villages.

For more information, visit www.next.rowzambezi

.com