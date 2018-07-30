Care home holds garden party

RESIDENTS of Huntercombe Hall care home enjoyed a summer party.

Dozens of residents, staff and guests sat on the lawns for the event while many wore hats adorned with flowers or sheltered underneath umbrellas from the sun.

The garden had been decorated with bunting made by residents and activities director Dixie Upston led a demonstration of traditional Filipino dancing.

There was also a dog show where they led their pets through an obstacle course.

Henley Mayor Glen Lambert opened the party and gave residents a demonstration of a Way Back virtual reality device, which is used with dementia patients to recreate events from the past.