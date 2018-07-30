Monday, 30 July 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Care home fete features village stalls and Fifties music

Care home fete features village stalls and Fifties music

RESIDENTS of a Wargrave care home enjoyed the sun at a summer fete.

The Mount, in School Hill, ran the annual event on Saturday, which featured stalls from villagers and home residents selling goods such as cakes and potted plants.

There was also a raffle and tombola, while guests were served Pimm’s and barbecued food cooked by chefs at the home. Dance workshop Golden Toes performed a Fifties music show, with many residents joining in with the dancing from their seats.

The fete raised £235 which will go towards trips for residents and sensory equipment at the home.

Activities co-ordinator Lisa Cox said: “The comments we got throughout the day and afterwards were that it was a fabulous day and we had great participation from the residents and visitors. Everyone worked really hard and pulled together.

“It was hot but the residents all had hats, sun cream and shelter. They were having iced drinks and lollipops throughout the day and by the time the show finished they were ready to go in.” The care home holds regular events for residents. In April, an Easter bonnet parade and coffee afternoon raised almost £100 for Dementia UK, which will be added to the £60 made at a coffee afternoon.

On Saturday, August 18 the home will hold a champagne barbecue. More details will be given closer to the date. 

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33