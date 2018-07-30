Care home fete features village stalls and Fifties music

RESIDENTS of a Wargrave care home enjoyed the sun at a summer fete.

The Mount, in School Hill, ran the annual event on Saturday, which featured stalls from villagers and home residents selling goods such as cakes and potted plants.

There was also a raffle and tombola, while guests were served Pimm’s and barbecued food cooked by chefs at the home. Dance workshop Golden Toes performed a Fifties music show, with many residents joining in with the dancing from their seats.

The fete raised £235 which will go towards trips for residents and sensory equipment at the home.

Activities co-ordinator Lisa Cox said: “The comments we got throughout the day and afterwards were that it was a fabulous day and we had great participation from the residents and visitors. Everyone worked really hard and pulled together.

“It was hot but the residents all had hats, sun cream and shelter. They were having iced drinks and lollipops throughout the day and by the time the show finished they were ready to go in.” The care home holds regular events for residents. In April, an Easter bonnet parade and coffee afternoon raised almost £100 for Dementia UK, which will be added to the £60 made at a coffee afternoon.

On Saturday, August 18 the home will hold a champagne barbecue. More details will be given closer to the date.