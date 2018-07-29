Sunday, 29 July 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Ceremony to unveil new dragon boat

Ceremony to unveil new dragon boat

A TRADITIONAL Chinese ceremony was held in Henley to unveil a new dragon boat.

Henley Dragon Boat Club was blessing its new £8,500 vessel on the River Thames at Hobbs of Henley, off Station Road, on Saturday (28) evening.

About 100 people gathered for the ceremony, which is known as “awakening the dragon”.

This saw the two eyes of the dragon painted on by Henley Mayor Glen Lambert and dragon boat racing team member Connor Jones.

The ceremony was done in respect of Chinese custom and is believed to ward off evil spirits and prepare the river for voyage.

Eagle Claw Kung Fu display team, from Maidenhead, performed ceremonial lion dancing and drumming for the crowd.

The dragon boat club, based at the Eyot Centre, off Wargrave Road, will use the boat for competitions. It will also be hired out to other clubs and for corporate away days at the centre.

For more, see this week’s Henley Standard.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33