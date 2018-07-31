Tuesday, 31 July 2018

Twinning lunch a success despite rain

ABOUT 30 people attended the annual Henley Falaise Twinning Association summer lunch.

It was hosted by long standing club members Peter and Jeanne Stone, of Blandy Road, on Sunday.

Guests gathered under some gazebos for the meal, which was brought by members and shared out. The wine was supplied by the association.

The lunch included quiches, tarts, cold meats, a variety of salads, chocolate puddings and meringues.

Chairman Denis McCoy said: “It was splendid. More than 30 members enjoyed a warm afternoon of companionship despite the drizzling weather.”

The association was created in 1973 when Henley linked with Falaise, in Normandy, to foster friendship between the two communities.

Every year in May the association visits Falaise or their counterparts come over to Henley.

Other activities throughout the year include screening of French films, talks on French life, petanque, or boulle, competitions and an annual meeting with dinner.

The associations next event will be a picnic lunch in Wallingford on September 15.

For more information, email Mr McCoy on denisno7@talktalk.net 

