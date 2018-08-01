Town centre jewellers targeted in armed robbery

Judges praise ‘beautiful’ work by village volunteers
ORGANISERS of Goring’s annual entry into the ... [more]
Wednesday, 01 August 2018
A HENLEY jewellers was targeted in an armed robbery this morning (Wednesday).
Officers are currently on the scene at Anthony Paul Jewellery in Bell Street.
Witnesses reported seeing three men dressed head to toe in black, one carrying a sledgehammer, smash the front window of the business at about 10.30am.
They swept as much jewellery as they could in the space of a few seconds into a bag before escaping down the alleyway between Sainsbury’s and Boots.
This has now been taped off by police.
Detectives are currently on the scene interviewing witnesses and police forensics have arrived.
Witnesses or anyone with information should call Thames Valley Police on 101.
01 August 2018
More News:
Judges praise ‘beautiful’ work by village volunteers
ORGANISERS of Goring’s annual entry into the ... [more]
Council wins fight to stop 95 homes from being built
SONNING Common Parish Council has won a planning ... [more]
Villages have bus service reduced to once an hour
BUS services linking Sonning Common and Peppard ... [more]
Residents say ‘mansion’ would spoil riverside view
RESIDENTS and parish councillors in Wargrave have ... [more]
POLL: Have your say