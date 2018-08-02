Thursday, 02 August 2018

BREAKING: Homes across town without water

PARTS of Henley are currently without water following reports of a leak in Valley Road.

Affected areas with no water or low pressure include Hart Street, New Street, Crisp Road, homes at the top of Greys Road, Greys Hill and Luker Avenue.

Lily Dry Clean, in New Street, tweeted: “Unable to do any washing. Water pressure in #Henley from being a power shower is now a drip.”

Thames Water says it is aware of the issue and is working to get the supply back to normal.

“We're sorry to customers in the RG9 area who may be experiencing low pressure or no water,” the firm said. "We're in the area carrying out a repair on a burst pipe.”

For the full story see next week’s Henley Standard.

 

