Police appeal for missing man

THAMES Valley Police is appealing for information to find an elderly missing man from Peppard.

Donald Foster, 89, was last seen in Chiltern Road at about 7pm yesterday (Friday) He was walking north towards the junction with Wyfold Lane.

Donald is described as white and about 5ft 11ins tall.

When he was last seen he was wearing a checked shirt, blue sweatshirt, beige waterproof jacket and blue checked pyjama style trousers.

He may appear to be unsteady on his feet, say police.

Investigating officer, Inspector Nicola Douglas said: “We are making an urgent appeal for information to find Donald, as we are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

“If you see a man fitting the description of Donald, please call police on 999 quoting reference number 43180238230.

“Donald has links to Peppard Common, Sonning Common and Emmer Green, so we would ask residents and motorists in these areas to please keep a look out for him.

“Donald, if you are reading or hearing this appeal, please make contact with your family or the police to let us know you are safe.”