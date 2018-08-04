Farmland destroyed in blaze

Secondary changes name as it joins academy trust
FIREFIGHTERS tackled a blaze in a straw field near Frieth yesterday (Friday).
Crews from Oxfordshire, Berkshire and Buckinghamshire were called to the scene off Parmoor Lane.
They extinguished the fire, preventing it spreading into further fields, but it was still smouldering into the early evening.
Police closed Parmoor Lane and Shogmoor Lane.
It is the fourth field fire in as many weeks, with tinder dry grass and crops easily ignited.
Twenty hectares of arable land was destroyed at Shiplake Row on July 26 after farm machinery caught light.
Eight fire crews battled a blaze on farmland in Kidmore End on July 22 after a bonfire spread, while 800sqm of farmland in Ewelme was destroyed in a fire on Saturday, July 14.
