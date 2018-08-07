Brewery’s water supply shut off

AN independent brewery on the outskirts of Henley was without water for about 90 minutes after its supply was shut off unexpectedly at about 11am this morning.

Chris Hearn, director of Loddon Brewery at Dunsden Green, had enough on site for today's daily brew but feared he would have to shut off production if the supply was not restored by the close of business.

It came back on at about 12.30pm but he criticised Thames Water, which has been repairing and upgrading pipework beneath surrounding roads since May, for failing to notify him in advance or give an explanation.

Mr Hearn told the Henley Standard: “We’re a brewery without water, which is frankly as bad as being a restaurant without food. Beer is, of course, mostly water and this is going to have a severe impact if it isn’t sorted out soon.”

The incident follows several months of road closures which he says have halved trade as the utility firm has failed to put up signs explaining the brewery is still open and accessible via alternative routes.

Today there were three "road closed" signs between the brewery and the junction of Kiln Road and Church Lane yet the street remained accessible along its entire length.

Thames Water has apologised for the inconvenience but says it sent a letter warning the brewery of the interruption and visited twice to inform the owners of the interruption.

Mr Hearn says he received a courtesy visit but was not warned of the plans to temporarily shut off water.

A full story will appear in Friday's Henley Standard.