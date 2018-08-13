Victory for developer

PLANS to enlarge a new house in Wargrave for a second time have been approved despite opposition from residents and parish councillors.

The property is one of 10 to be built at the former site of Wargrave Village Car Sales in High Street, including six houses, two flats and two duplex properties.

Oraclemarker, the developer, applied for permission to raise the eaves of one house to include an extra bedroom in the roof space.

The application was the latest in a string of proposed changes since planning permission was granted a year ago. All were opposed by parish councillors who fear the development will be too big and will exacerbate traffic and parking problems in the area.

Oraclemarker was given consent to add extra rooms to six of the properties and balconies on two others despite objections.

An application to add an extra storey with dormer windows on four of the houses was turned down.

Company director Russ Edwards said the latest plans were about maximising the space available rather than increasing the size of the development.

Wargrave Parish Council warned that the development was already too big while neighbours said the site was overdeveloped.

Despite this, the application was approved by Wokingham Borough Council.

The site had been home to a car showroom for 70 years.