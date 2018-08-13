What do you think of fire service?

RESIDENTS are being asked to respond to a consultation on the future of Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service.

The eight-week consultation on the authority’s draft corporate plan and integrated risk management plan will determine how the service operates from 2019.

West Berkshire councillor Emma Webster, lead member for the integrated risk management plan at the authority, said: “The plan is the way we safely and effectively manage risk to ensure we deliver the best possible service for the people of Berkshire.

“In simple terms, the plan ensures that we have the right resources in the right place at the right time in order to address the risks that threaten our communities.”

Following a previous consultation last year, Wargrave fire station faced closure.

Residents across the county were asked to state their preference from seven possible measures to save £1.4 million. The most popular proposal was to close Wargrave and Pangbourne fire stations.

However, following a campaign by residents and councillors, the authority agreed to allow the Wargrave station to stay open for another 12 months during which it must increase the availability of its crew to 60 per cent.

The latest consultation will close at 5pm on Friday, September 28. To respond, call 0118 945 2888, email IRMP@rbfrs.co.uk or visit rbfrs.co.uk/haveyoursay Alternatively, write to: Newsham Court, Pincents Kiln, Calcot, Reading, Berkshire, RG31 7SD.