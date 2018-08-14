Profits down slightly for Brakspear due to increased costs

BRAKSPEAR has recorded a fall in profits due to increased costs such as business rates.

J T Davies & Sons, the parent company of the Henley pub operator and brewer, increased its turnover by 11 per cent to £28.3 million in the year ending December 31, 2017.

But earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization amounted to £7.7 million, which is down seven per cent from the previous year.

The decline is a result of higher costs affecting most operators across the pub industry, such as business rates and the increasing costs of employment.

Then in the last four months of 2017, the company acquired one new managed site and transferred two others to the managed estate from the tenanted estate, including a lease premium paid to an exiting lessee.

However, sales growth from the 13-strong managed house division amounted to £3 million, giving an annual turnover of £11.8 million for managed houses.

This increase came from like-for-like sales growth of £500,000 (five per cent), the full year growth effect from sites opened in 2016 of £2.1m and sites opened in 2017 of £500,000.

The £200,000 decline in turnover in the tenanted and leased estate was due to sites transferring to the managed house division and others being sold. Like-for-like sales were flat.

Chief executive Tom Davies said: “Last year was satisfactory year for Brakspear. Our core tenanted and leased business continues to trade well. I believe we have some of the best pubs in the tenanted and leased sector run by some of the most talented operators.

“Our managed estate is developing in line with expectations, despite cost pressures impacting the 2017 result.

“We have recently invested in our managed operations teams and I am confident that this will lead to further improved service, sales and profitability."

During 2017, Brakspear acquired the Lion at Wendlebury, near Bicester, adding it to the managed estate, and the Leicester Arms in Penshurst, in Kent, which joined the tenanted and leased estate.

Elsewhere, in the managed estate, the Little Angel in Henley was transferred from the leased estate, as was the Dog & Duck in Wokingham.

Three tenanted and leased sites were sold during the year as part of Brakspear’s pub disposal programme, two of which were sold to local pub operators.

Brakspear invested a total of £6.9m in its pub estate during 2017, a similar amount to the previous year, which included the managed house acquisition, refurbishments and maintenance.

Mr Davies added: “We continue to invest in our tenanted and leased pubs, supporting our tenants to deliver a high quality experience and, in our managed estate, where we aim to exceed our customers’ high expectations.

"I am delighted with our acquisition and development of the Lion, and the very recent refurbishment of the Frogmill near Cheltenham, both premium sites which are adding further quality to our pub estate.”