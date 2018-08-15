Thieves steal cash during diner raid

THIEVES stole £150 of tips and caused about £1,500 of damage after breaking into a Henley diner.

Tubbies Diner, which is run by husband and wife Jason and Courtney Probets, was targeted shortly after 5am on Sunday.

Mr Probets, who lives in Woodley, was alerted by a passer-by and rushed to the scene to find the offenders had used a crowbar to break in via his front door, cracking the glass in the process.

They also took drinks from a fridge but left it open, causing the motor to burn out, meaning he will have to purchase a new one.

Speaking on Wednesday he said: “It’s absolutely pointless. The police haven’t even come to see me and it’s four and half days afterwards. I reported it to them immediately.

“They definitely used a crowbar, they have hooked it under the lock. I actually think it’s someone who comes in here to know where the tip jars are.

“It’s £500 for a new fridge, £337 for a new lock and an emergency locksmith to come out and £600 to £700 to replace the smashed glass.

“It’s the third time it’s happened in three years.”

He added that there was CCTV camera fitted on the side of Hallmark House opposite and he wants to see the footage.

Mr Proberts, who doesn’t open on Sundays, said he was annoyed at having to come in on his day off with his children and wait six hours for his door to be repaired. He was able to open on Monday as normal.

If you have any information call Thames Valley Police in 101, quoting reference 43180246834.