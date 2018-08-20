Support for cafe plan

PLANS to open a café at a Wargrave marina have been welcomed by parish councillors.

Lisa Anacora, who runs Val Wyatt Marine in Willow Lane, has applied for planning permission to change the use of the company’s former offices.

She wants to create a coffee shop with up to 45 seats inside and additional tables outside on the riverbank. It would serve food and drink to customers at the marina and villagers.

Councillors said the area needed somewhere that served refreshments.

Speaking at a meeting of Wargrave Parish Council. Councillor Andrew Cardy said: “As a regular boater, I think it’s needed. There’s nowhere up and down the river to get an ice cream or a a drink.

“They have toilets and I think we should be supporting local businesses.”

The marina business operated from the building until 2015, when the offices moved to a houseboat moored elsewhere on the site.

The building was then used as a delicatessen, the Local Larder, but this was forced to close because of enforcement action by Wokingham Borough Council as the land is in the green belt.

The borough council will consider the application later this month.