Monday, 20 August 2018

Temporary pitches

TEMPORARY football pitches are to be installed in Wargrave.

The parish council is working with the village football and cricket clubs to create seven pitches in in Kings Field, off East View Road, and the neighbouring recreation ground for this season only.

Both grounds already have pitches that are used by Wargrave Cricket Club, Wargrave Football Club, Wargrave Girls’ FC and Wargrave Wolves.

The clubs had previously suggested having several football pitches for teams ranging from five-a-side to 11-a-side and a second cricket square in Kings Field.

Five pitches of different sizes will be marked out in Kings Field on a temporary basis while the council decides whether to create a cricket square.

A full-size pitch and a junior 11-a-side pitch will be marked out in the recreation ground.

