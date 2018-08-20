‘Villages need CCTV’

Bride walks down aisle on crutches
A WOMAN walked down the aisle on crutches on her ... [more]
Monday, 20 August 2018
A CALL has been made for CCTV to be installed in Wargrave and Crazies Hill to deter criminals.
Parish councillor Nick Hart spoke out following a spate of break-ins at garages and outhouses in Cockpole Green and Crazies Hill, where he lives.
Speaking at a parish concil meeting, he said: “It’s alarming the number of break-ins we have had.
“Lots of outbuildings have been broken into and we’ve been broken into twice.
“It’s very prevalent and seems to be on the rise. CCTV is a deterrent more than anything else.”
Other councillors said they supported measures to prevent crime but CCTV in the streets could be expensive and difficult to manage.
Councillor Andrew Luckwell said: “Having an alarm and CCTV on your own house is a good deterrent.
“If you’ve got an alarm and it’s not deterring them then I’m not sure that a camera on a pole will.”
Councillor Terry Cattermole said it would be impossible to cover every street with a camera.
Parish clerk Stephen Hedges said CCTV footage was costly to monitor and could only be used to corroborate other evidence of a crime.
Chairman Richard Bush suggested revisiting plans to install CCTV on council-owned buildings.
20 August 2018
More News:
First families and friends: full results of the 151st Wargrave and Shiplake Regatta
Rhylva Challenge Cup for gentlemen’s ... [more]
Woman takes on charity challenge before turning 30
A COFFEE morning in Sonning Common organised by ... [more]
POLL: Have your say