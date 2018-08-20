Monday, 20 August 2018

New choir

A NEW singing group for women has started in Charvil.

Sapphire will sing folk and popular music and perform at concerts and take part in competitions.

It has been founded by Suzanne Newman, who also runs the Jewel Tones junior choir in the village.

The group meets to practise at Charvil village hall on Mondays from 8pm to 9.30pm. For more information, call Ms Newman on 0118 934 0589.

