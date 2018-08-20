Bride walks down aisle on crutches
A WOMAN walked down the aisle on crutches on her ... [more]
Monday, 20 August 2018
A NEW singing group for women has started in Charvil.
Sapphire will sing folk and popular music and perform at concerts and take part in competitions.
It has been founded by Suzanne Newman, who also runs the Jewel Tones junior choir in the village.
The group meets to practise at Charvil village hall on Mondays from 8pm to 9.30pm. For more information, call Ms Newman on 0118 934 0589.
20 August 2018
More News:
First families and friends: full results of the 151st Wargrave and Shiplake Regatta
Rhylva Challenge Cup for gentlemen’s ... [more]
Woman takes on charity challenge before turning 30
A COFFEE morning in Sonning Common organised by ... [more]
POLL: Have your say