Monday, 20 August 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Pay back

WITH rail fares set to rise again in January, commuters are preparing to feel the pinch.

Many have already complained about delays and cancellations on the main line to London.

But a Wargrave man has spotted a silver lining.

Richard Wilson says the compensation paid to him by Great Western Railway for poor performance has meant he has paid about the same amount for his season 
ticket to Paddington in each of the last four years.

Remember that when you are next delayed!

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33