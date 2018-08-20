WITH rail fares set to rise again in January, commuters are preparing to feel the pinch.

Many have already complained about delays and cancellations on the main line to London.

But a Wargrave man has spotted a silver lining.

Richard Wilson says the compensation paid to him by Great Western Railway for poor performance has meant he has paid about the same amount for his season

ticket to Paddington in each of the last four years.

Remember that when you are next delayed!