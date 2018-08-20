Bride walks down aisle on crutches
A WOMAN walked down the aisle on crutches on her ... [more]
Monday, 20 August 2018
WITH rail fares set to rise again in January, commuters are preparing to feel the pinch.
Many have already complained about delays and cancellations on the main line to London.
But a Wargrave man has spotted a silver lining.
Richard Wilson says the compensation paid to him by Great Western Railway for poor performance has meant he has paid about the same amount for his season
ticket to Paddington in each of the last four years.
Remember that when you are next delayed!
20 August 2018
More News:
First families and friends: full results of the 151st Wargrave and Shiplake Regatta
Rhylva Challenge Cup for gentlemen’s ... [more]
Woman takes on charity challenge before turning 30
A COFFEE morning in Sonning Common organised by ... [more]
POLL: Have your say