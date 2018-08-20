Museum birthday

A PARTY to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the River & Rowing Museum in Henley will be held on Thursday.

The venue will be holding a family fun day in Mill Meadows from 10am to 4pm. Entry is free.

There will be cake, balloons and appearances by characters from Kenneth Grahame’s The Wind in the Willows, which is celebrated with a permanent exhibition at the museum.

The award-winning museum was opened by the Queen in 1998 to celebrate the river, the sport of rowing and Henley town.