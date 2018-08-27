Monday, 27 August 2018

Gymnasts stretch out

Henley College, Deanfield

A GYMNASTICS club is set to move to The Henley College as it looks to expand.

Springbox Gymnastics Club has been operating from Henley Leisure Centre for six years but decided to move to the college’s sports hall off Paradise Road so it could offer more classes.

The club, which has been running for 28 years, has more than 250 members from pre-school students to adults who regularly take part in competitions.

It also offers instruction on using equipment including vaults, beams, trampettes and bars.

Owner Caroline Sweetman said: “We are trying to encourage more older girls to participate so we will have classes later for them.

“There are waiting lists at clubs everywhere but we are a little bit different. We are a family-friendly club, we do competitions but don’t depend on that.

“It’s family-run, my daughters and granddaughter are coaches and all the other coaches went to the club. It’s like a little family.”

She added: “All the coaches are really inspired about the move and looking forward to it.”

The classes will begin on Saturday, September 8 and run four times a week.

For more information visit www.springboxgymclub
.co.uk

