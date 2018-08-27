Families come together at council’s community fun day

ABOUT 250 people attended an annual community fun day in Wargrave.

The event, which was organised by housing staff at Wokingham Borough Council, took place on Kings Field, off Blakes Road, on Wednesday last week.

Many local children attended with their families, with some bringing rugs along to sit on the grass and have picnics. Attractions included bouncy castles and slides, a climbing wall and building blocks, while youngsters queued up to have their faces painted with designs including butterflies and even the Pokémon Pikachu.

Children could climb inside a fire engine from Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service and put on firefighters’ gear including a helmet.

There was also a police van which was brought along by officers from Thames Valley Police. Stalls manned by council staff were set up in the field all day and food and drink was also for sale.

The fun day is put on each year by the council’s tenant and leaseholder involvement department to improve its engagement with residents and also raises money for tenant charities.

Wargrave Parish Council also gave permission for the field to be used for the event.