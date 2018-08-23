Students celebrate GCSEs despite tougher marking system

SCHOOLS in the Henley area celebrated another good set of GCSE results despite a new, tougher grading system.

The traditional grade boundaries of A* to G have been replaced by a numbered system, with 9 the highest mark available and 1 the lowest.

The system, which was introduced last year for English and maths and expanded to other subjects this year, means the top marks of A* and A are now split into three grades, 9, 8, and 7, while the pass grades of B and C are now 6, 5 and 4.

It also puts more emphasis on final exams and less on coursework, while the top grade of 9 is now more difficult to achieve than the old A*.

At Gillotts School in Henley there were tears of joy as pupils opened their results with their parents.

Many said it had been an anxious summer while they waited for the day, but others said they had put it out of their minds and enjoyed themselves over the break.

Most were planning on celebrating by attending Reading Festival this weekend, while others said they would be enjoying a party with friends or a meal with their parents.

Fifty-seven per cent of students achieved the key benchmark of achieving grade 5 and above in both English and maths, and 80 per cent achieved grade 4 or better in both subjects.

In the subjects that make up the English Baccalaureate 33 per cent of students gained passes at grade 5 or better in all of English, maths, two sciences, a language and a humanity. The national average for this measure in 2016 was only 19 per cent.

Twenty-three per cent of students gained a grade 7 or better in English language and 19 per cent in maths. Eighty per cent achieved a grade 4 of better in English language, 79 per cent in English literature and 85 per cent in maths. In biology, physics and history more than 30 per cent of grades were grade seven or above.

Headteacher Catharine Darnton said 21 per cent of students achieved five of more passes at grade 7 or above.

Every student achieved a pass - grade 1 or above - in both English and maths.

Mrs Darnton said: "We are delighted to have another set of outstanding results. Over recent years, we have seen a marked and consistent improvement in results at Gillotts and we are delighted with this year's results, the first in which most subjects have been awarded under the new 9 to 1 GCSEs.

"These results will confirm us as one of the consistently best performing schools in Oxfordshire. This a consequence of the commitment and hard work of the students and staff. I am very proud of all that the students have achieved and would also like to recognise all the support that students have received from their families.

"These results come about through successful collaboration between student, teachers, and parents."

At Maiden Erlegh Chiltern Edge, in Sonning Common, 20 per cent of all grades were a grade 7 or higher.

Across the school there were almost 40 top grade 9s given out across maths, English literature, English language, biology, physics, geography, history, drama and textiles.

Of the 91 students who sat exams, 63 per cent passed both English and maths.

Heatcher Moira Green praised the commitment of staff and students.

The school was rated "inadequate" by regulator Ofsted in April last year but now deemed to be making improvements. It became an academy as part of the Maiden Erlegh Trust at the beginning of August.

Miss Green said she expected the school's progress marks, which measures students improvement compared to those with similar prior attainment across the country, to be up significantly.

She said: "I am hugely proud of the success of the students who thoroughly deserve the grades they have been awarded - their commitment to lessons, revision and attendance at Saturday school has truly paid off.

"The results are the outcome of the hard work and dedication of staff, students and parents and herald a bright future for the school."

Langtree School in Woodcote saw its biggest ever year group of 137 students sit the exams, of whom 77 per cent achieved a 4 or above in both English and maths, equalling the school's current record.

Seventy-four per cent achieved at least five passes at 4 or above including English and maths, which is the second-best the school has ever achieved.

Twenty-six per cent of all grades awarded were a 7 or above while 72 per cent of eligible students passed the English Baccalaureate at 4 or higher and 56 per cent got 5 or higher. On average, pupils scored almost one-third above their predicted grades.

Head teacher Rick Holroyd, who is leaving to take up a new headship at King Alfred's School in Wantage, said: "We're very, very pleased indeed, especially considering this year's large cohort and the new exam specifications.

"We're delighted to have equalled our previous best for the basics and the top end have done exceptionally well."

At Highdown School and Sixth Form Centre in Emmer Green, 75 per cent of students achieved a grade of 4 or higher in English and maths. Just over 25 per cent of English grades were at 7 or above while just under a quarter were at that level in maths.

Thirteen per cent of students achieved a 7 or higher in both. Out of all grades, 23 per cent were at 7 or above while 22 per cent of students achieved the English Baccalaureate, with fewer choosing to enter this year.

Head teacher Rachel Cave said: "Changes in the syllabus don't throw up anything unusual for us because we've always been confident that our teachers know how to teach.

"As long as the students work hard and follow their advice, they will continue to get excellent outcomes and this year's students did indeed work hard. There's a great atmosphere in the hall this morning.”

At the Piggott School in Wargrave, 84 per cent of students achieved five passes including English and maths, down on the record 86.5 per cent last year.

The combined English and maths pass rate was 85 per cent, compared to 88 per cent last year, while there was a 100 per cent pass rate in biology, chemistry, physics, Chinese, computer science, history, media studies, dance and photography.

There was also a 100 per cent pass rate for the diploma in digital applications, an optional IT course equivalent to a GCSE.

Headteacher Derren Gray said: “Our students and staff work incredibly hard and this is once again shown in this year’s results.

“The vast majority of our students will be returning to study at our sixth form, together with a significant number of external candidates in September.

“I thank all the teaching and support staff for their continued hard work, dedication and professionalism.

“Congratulations to all our students on their richly deserved success and thank-you to all their parents for their unstinting support.”

At Icknield Community College in Watlington, 70 per cent achieved five or more passes, down two percentage points on last year.

Sixty-three per cent passed maths, down from 74 per cent in 2017, and 75 per cent passed English, compared with 79 per cent last year.

Headteacher Mat Hunter said: “Students have, once again, achieved exam results of which they can be rightly proud.

“I am particularly pleased that our students have performed so well across such a wide range of new GCSE specifications this year.

“This is testament not only to the hard work of so many students but also to the high quality of teaching in all areas of the school.”

At Shiplake College 89 per cent of grades were awarded at 4 or above, the equivalent of the former C grade. Maths, English and the individual and combined sciences all performed strongly, with religious studies reaching 91 per cent at grade 6 or above, the equivalent of the former B grade.

Headmaster Gregg Davies said: “I am very happy with this set of results following the reformed, tougher, GCSE examinations. I am particularly pleased with the number of top 9 and 8 grades, the majority in mathematics, English and the sciences, including three students achieving two 9s in combined science.

"Congratulations to Matthew Waller, Rory Diez-Harrison, Rhys Ash, Farhad Huseynli, Sam Rogers and Cameron Jones for achieving at least 8 results at grade 7 or above, the equivalent to A-A**. Matthew Waller deserves a special mention for being awarded an A* with Distinction, known as an A^ or A hat, in further mathematics – identifying him as one of the top-performing mathematicians in the country.

"Whatever is said in the media, social or otherwise, this set of pupils nationally - and their teachers - have been the 'guinea pigs' for a new set of examinations. I, like many school leaders, have been appalled at the way certain changes to syllabi have been introduced. It says much about the character of our pupils and teachers that the results this year are, in the majority, very positive.

"Our preliminary average value-added scores again appear very positive with the average result meaning that there was an improvement from baseline data of around a grade. English literature and mathematics should be highlighted as performing particularly well.

This particular year group have demonstrated great courage and resilience during the examination period and I could not be prouder of them. The majority of the boys achieved the grades required to read their chosen sixth form subjects and I look forward to seeing a great many of them when they return to join year 12 in September.”

The Oratory School in Woodcote was celebrating with 46 per cent of all grades being the top grades of 9 to 7 (A*-A) and 86 per cent at C/4 grade or higher. Both figures represent significant rises on last year.

The highest achievers included: Lucas Sieyes, who recorded an impressive three grade 9s alongside five A*s, one 8 and two 7s; Harry Page with three 9s, one A*, four 8s, one A and one 7; Danila Shkaev with one 9, four A*s, four 8s, one A and one 7; Sam Riseley with one 9, four 8s, three As and two 7s; Pablo Mata Rius with five A*s, two 8s and four 7s.

There were some excellent departmental performances, particularly in art and design where 47 per cent of grades achieved were grade 9, English literature in which 68 per cent of pupils achieved 9-7, followed by a further 60 per cent 9-7 grades in English language, whilst the single sciences recorded 58 per cent A*-A grades and Maths 40 per cent 9-7 grades.

In Year 10 two exceptional performances were recorded by Joonmin Choe (Maths GCSE) and Franky Tyler (French GCSE) who took these exams one year early and who both achieved the top grade 9.

Headmaster Joseph Smith said: “Like most schools and candidates, I think, there was a certain amount of apprehension about these results, the new specifications and 9-1 grading system representing something of a leap into the unknown.

"Therefore we are all delighted that our boys have performed so well, with 46 per cent of exams graded A*-A/9-7. They, and their teachers, should be very proud of their achievements.

"Throughout the year and the exam period, teachers put on a huge number of extra sessions, and worked tirelessly to help their students achieve their target grades, and the boys bought into this programme. For a school with a broad intake, academically speaking, and a focus on developing young people in a much broader and deeper sense than exam results alone can demonstrate, we are hugely pleased with and proud of these results”.

Pupils and staff at The Abbey School in Reading were celebrating one of their best ever sets of GCSE results with 88 per cent achieving A*to A and 9 to 7 and 98 per cent gaining A* to B and 9 to 6.

107 students sat their GSCEs at The Abbey this year:

· 60 per cent of entries are A* and 9-8

· 88 per cent of entries are A*to A and 9-7

· 98 per cent of entries are A*to B and 9-6

Headmistress Rachel Dent said: “I am absolutely delighted with our GCSE results this year. This is the culmination of years of hard work by students and teachers, who have once again excelled.

“Whilst we celebrate the achievements of those with outstanding grades, I am just as proud of those who have seen huge personal development and who have exceeded their predicted grades.

“Our aim as a school is to help every girl realise, and then exceed, her potential.

“Many of these girls have been with us for many years, and I have proudly watched them develop both intellectually and as young women. Inspired by dedicated teachers, I have seen their love of learning grow.

“This year group has also been very active outside the classroom. Whether competing in sports events, going on trips or enjoying great success in the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award Scheme, their endeavours are proof there is much more to life at The Abbey than just exam results.

“Many of these students are continuing their educational journey in our sixth form and I look forward to seeing them build on their success.”

Nationally, the overall pass rate increased by 0.5 per cent to 66.9 per cent and about four per cent of entries received the top grade of 9.

For a full round-up of results and pictures, see next week’s Henley Standard.