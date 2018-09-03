Monday, 03 September 2018

Opera benefit

AN opera recital in Henley raised £1,000 each for two charities.

Opera Prelude performed Thoroughly Modern Lillie at Peel Fold in Mill Lane, the home of Alan and Carol Pontin.

The show was based on the songs of wartime singer Beatrice Lillie.

It raised £3,000, which will be divided equally between the Chiltern Centre for disable children in Henley, Thames Valley Adventure Playgrounds and Opera Prelude itself.

