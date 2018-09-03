Hot work at YMCA fun day

BOUNCY castles, assault courses, boxing rings and face painting were among the attractions at a fun day held at Henley YMCA.

More than 100 people attended the evening event at the complex off Norman Road in 30C heat.

Many visitors sheltered in the shade but others took part in activities including “zorb football” where the players were inside large inflatable balls.

There was also a barbecue presided over by Roger Cole, pastor of the Henley Baptist Church and chairman of the Nomad youth and community group, which helps run the event.

Joe Millar, a youth and family support worker at Nomad, said: “It was designed to be a fun day for all the community and everyone seemed to enjoy it. We had people of all different ages and it was really nice to see them all.

“It was very hot so we tried to keep as much as possible in the shade and offered free water.”

Pictured are John Green, 10, Oliver Notman, Sam Chapman, both 13, and Jess Mcdonagh, 14, while Angela Face paints the face of Nomad youth support worker Sarah Lane.