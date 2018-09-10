Flu jab time

FLU jabs will be available at Wargrave Surgery this month.

Drop-in clinics will be held at the surgery in Victoria Road, with both the regular vaccine and a special one for the over-65s.

The general clinic will take place on Saturday, September 22, with patients with surnames beginning with the letters A to L attending from 8.30am to 10am and those with surnames beginning with M to Z from 10am to 11.30am.

On Wednesday, September 19, the over-65s session will run from 2pm to 3pm.

Patients should collect and fill out a consent form ahead of their appointment. To book, call the surgery on 0118 940 3939.