Monday, 10 September 2018

Walk to lunch

MEMBERS of a Wargrave rambling group will walk along the River Thames near Hurley and on land near the Berkshire College of Agriculture on Sunday.

The walkers should meet at 12.30pm at the Black Boys Inn in Henley Road where they will return at 3pm for lunch.

For more information, call Bob Austen on 07970 611013 or email austen
robert@hotmail.com

