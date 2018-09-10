Messy days

A CHILDREN’S arts and crafts event will be held at Robert Piggott Junior School in School Hill, Wargrave, on Sunday from 4pm to 5pm.

The “messy church” event, run by curate Hugh Barne, will be repeated on October 14, November 11 and December 9.

There will be teaching and singing sessions followed by activity and craft stations and then tea for the children and their parents.