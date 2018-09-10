Monday, 10 September 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Messy days

A CHILDREN’S arts and crafts event will be held at Robert Piggott Junior School in School Hill, Wargrave, on Sunday from 4pm to 5pm.

The “messy church” event, run by curate Hugh Barne, will be repeated on October 14, November 11 and December 9.

There will be teaching and singing sessions followed by activity and craft stations and then tea for the children and their parents.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33