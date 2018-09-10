Appealing succulents

A GARDEN centre near Wargrave hopes to become a national centre of excellence for succulent plants.

Hare Hatch Sheeplands currently houses a national collection of the plants, which include cacti and aloe vera, and is endorsed by the National Council for the Conservation of Plants and Gardens.

It has to preserve, document and breed plants and make them available for the public to view.

Owner Rob Scott, who has been collecting the plants since the Eighties, now wants to expand the display and will be helped by his son Henry.

Mr Scott said: “I intend to create a centre that will attract enthusiasts from all over the country and even from abroad.

“Succulents are becoming much more popular because they are so easy to care for and are architecturally impressive.

“For years succulents such as aloe vera have been acknowledged for their

use in medicine.

“And there’s probably no need to explain why tequila is popular.”