Questions deadline

CAMPAIGNERS on the issue of new homes to be built near Wargrave and Charvil have until today (Friday) to submit questions for councillors.

The Campaign to Protect Rural Wokingham was launched this year amid concerns about potential development on green belt land and in the rural spaces between settlements in the borough.

It organised a petition which was signed by more than 1,500 people, triggering a debate at Wokingham Borough Council’s meeting on September 20.

More than 200 sites are being considered for inclusion in the council’s local plan, including seven in Wargrave parish and five in Charvil.

Any questions from members of the public should be sent to campaign chairman Colin Bell by visiting www.cprwok.co.uk

