School set to move

PLANS to relocate a Caversham school have been approved by Reading Borough Council.

The Heights Free School will relocate from a temporary site in Gosbrook Road, Lower Caversham, into a new building on part of Mapledurham playing fields, off Upper Woodcote Road, Caversham Heights.

The new school will cater for up to 350 pupils and include a multi-use games area and parking.

The school has been on its temporary site since it opened in September 2014.

It was founded by a group of parents to help meet the shortage of primary school places in north Reading but the search for a permanent site caused controversy.

Five possible sites were included in a public consultation exercise carried out by the council before the playing fields emerged as the overwhelming favourite.

The school said the playing fields were the best option but residents protested. The Mapledurham Playing Fields Action Group said the move should not be allowed as the land was bequeathed to the town in 1938 and set in trust for recreational use.

The Education Funding Agency has offered £1.36 million to improve leisure facilities on the playing fields.