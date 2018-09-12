Interior design tips from expert and author

AN expert on interior design gave a talk at the Chantry House in Henley.

Kate Watson, a journalist who has a big following on social media, offered advice on home styling to an audience of 75 people. She also spoke about her latest book, Mad About the House, and answered questions.

The event was hosted by Lizzie Hughes, who founded Mama.Do to help “modern mums” with workshops and talks.

Mrs Hughes, a mother of two who lives in Henley, said: “We had a mix of people attending from those doing up their homes to people who have their own home products.

“Kate was talking about her tips, tricks and design hacks such as making sure you spend more money on accessories like light switches or door handles to give you that luxury feel.

“She also recommended that, when it comes to decorating your house, it is worth spending the money on a professional.”