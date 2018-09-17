Monday, 17 September 2018

Harvest day

ST Mary’s Church in Wargrave will be decorated with vegetables, fruit and flowers for next weekend’s harvest service on on Sunday, September 23

Parishioners are invited to donate their own produce and help with the decorating, which will be done from 9.30am on the previous day.

