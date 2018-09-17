Monday, 17 September 2018

Songs from the shows

A SINGING afternoon for women featuring songs from musical theatre will be held in Charvil tomorrow (Saturday).

Choir director Suzanne Newman will host the event at the village hall from 2pm to 4pm.

The songs will include Colors of the Wind from Pocahontas, Defying Gravity from Wicked and When you Believe from The Prince of Egypt, composed by Stephen Schwartz.

Entry costs £10, which includes a copy of the music and refreshments. To book, call Ms Newman on 0118 934 0589 or email suzanne
ynewman@btinternet.com

