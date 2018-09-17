New heater

Meeting on housing sites moved to 2019
A PUBLIC meeting to discuss potential sites for ... [more]
Monday, 17 September 2018
A BROKEN water heater at the Old Pavilion in Warrgave is to be replaced.
The parish council has agreed to pay £625 for a new one as well as another £798 on the maintenance of six air conditioners in the building in Recreation Road and the nearby youth centre.
17 September 2018
More News:
Health centre won’t cope with more homes, say GPs
THE health centre in Sonning Common is at full ... [more]
Residents in favour of village’s first recreation ground
MORE than 200 people attended a public ... [more]
POLL: Have your say