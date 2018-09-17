Monday, 17 September 2018

Bear activities

A WEEK of children’s activities to mark the 60th anniversary of the Paddington Bear books will be held at Wargrave library during half-term week (October 22 to 27).

These will include a challenge for children to write their own Paddington story or poem.

There will also be a marmalade tasting competition and information on Peru, home of the fictional bear who was created by Michael Bond in 1958.

