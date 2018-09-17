FLU vaccinations are available in Henley and Nettlebed from this month.

They are free to those wo will be aged 65 or over on March 31, 2019, pregnant women and children and adults with an underlying health condition such as long-term heart or respiratory disease or weakened immune systems.

Clinics will be held at the Hart Surgery in Henley from 8.30am to 12.30pm on Saturday, September 29 and Saturday, November 3 and at the Bell Surgery from 8.30am to 2.15pm on Saturday, September 22 and Saturday, October 13.

The Nettlebed Surgery clinics will be from 9am to 11pm on Saturdays, October 6 and 27.