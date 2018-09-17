Health trust rated ‘good’

Meeting on housing sites moved to 2019
ONE of the NHS bodies that provides services at Townlands Memorial Hospital in Henley has been rated “good” by a healthcare watchdog.
Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust received the rating, the second highest available, in four out of five categories following an inspection by the Care Quality Commission. These were care, response, leadership and effectiveness.
However, the trust was told it “required improvement” for safety, with issues including failure to assess all clinical risks to patients. No enforcement notices were issued.
The trust was rated good at its previous inspection in June 2016.
Chief executive Stuart Bell said: “The commission has given some very positive messages about the trust overall in this report.
“There are some areas where we think we need to do more. The majority of areas for improvement are things we recognise and have plans in place to address.
“We made a major commitment to improving our services in 2014 and we value the insights that our own efforts and this recent inspection have given us.
“All of this helps our learning and we continue to work together to improve our services to benefit the people we serve.”
