Monday, 24 September 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

IT upgrade

WOKINGHAM Borough Council’s online services, including the planning portal, will be offline from Tuesday until Monday, October 1 while its IT system is upgraded.

Wargrave Parish Council is to ask for extra time to consider planning applications if they are delayed as a result of the shutdown.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33