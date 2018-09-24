Grants for charities

Youth club could be made homeless by asbestos find
Monday, 24 September 2018
CHARVIL Parish Council has awarded grants totalling £450 to charities.
Family support charity Home-Start will receive £300 and Berkshire Vision, which helps the blind and partially-sighted, will receive £150.
