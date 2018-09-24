Resident in appeal over refusal of new house

A MAN has appealed after his plans for a new house were turned down.

Christian Sollesse wants to build the five-bedroom property and detached garage in Beggars Hill Road, Charvil.

He says it would contribute to the supply of new housing in the village.

In February, his application for planning permission was refused by Wokingham Borough Council, which said the site was outside the settlement limits and had not been allocated for housing.

It said the house would intensify development within the countryside and could affect wildlife.

Mr Sollesse argues that the site is within an existing residential area and that the council has failed to prove it has a five-year housing land supply.

He says: “The council’s reason for refusing the proposed development is unjustified.

“The site is not isolated and would relate well to the existing pattern of development in the area.

“The appeal proposal has demonstrated no adverse harm on legally protected species. In fact, the scheme would facilitate biodiversity enhancements at the site.”

The application was opposed by residents and Charvil Parish Council.

James Harper, of Beggars Hill Road, said: “Approving this application could set a dangerous precedent for the filling of ‘gaps’ down Beggars Hill Road, which lies outside any recognised settlement boundary, and would result in the closing of green space between Charvil and Woodley.”

The parish council said similar applications in Beggars Hill Road and nearby Lands End Lane had been refused because the roads are single carriageway with no pavement and little lighting.

It said: “The erection of another five-bedroom dwelling is only likely to increase vehicle movements significantly in percentage terms on a road currently enjoyed by walkers, cyclists and horse riders, where there are no passing places beyond residents’ driveways.

“Not only would the road become more dangerous for existing residents but the amenity enjoyed currently would be adversely affected.”